Who Are the 2022 MacArthur 'Genius Grant' Fellows?

This 2022 photo provided by John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation shows Jenna Jambeck, Environmental Engineer, 2022 MacArthur Fellow, in Athens, Ga. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced the winners of their prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The fellowship honors 25 discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight and comes with an award that was raised this year $800,000 distributed over five years. (John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation via AP)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (Associated Press)
Updated on

Chicago (AP) -- A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight. The Chicago-based foundation announced Wednesday that it increased the “no strings attached” award amount each receive from $625,000 to $800,000 over five years.

The 2022 fellows are: