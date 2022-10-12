Top-Ranked Markets Chartist Says Gaming Out Fed Pivot Is ‘Fool’s Errand’

Equity indexes are flirting with thresholds that have acted as buffers during past selloffs. But in the eyes of Rich Ross, such support can’t be trusted until the Federal Reserve turns less hawkish.
The Evercore ISI analyst -- ranked as the No. 1 technical analyst in last year’s Institutional Investor survey -- says his conviction that the 2022 bear market would form a floor this month has faded lately, as stresses spread in assets from British bonds to the Chinese yuan while the Fed is hellbent in its inflation-fighting campaign.