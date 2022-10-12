Texas Crypto Miners Face Inquiry From Warren Over Power Use

US Senator Elizabeth Warren is leading a group of Democratic lawmakers pressing Texas officials for details on how crypto currency miners may be straining the state’s power grid, impacting climate change and profiting from programs to ensure the lights stay on.
In a letter Wednesday, the lawmakers asked the Texas grid operator to provide details on almost six years of crypto miners’ electricity usage, their carbon-dioxide emissions and how consumers’ energy bills will be impacted as they expand. They’re also asking the grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, to disclose payouts to miners for curtailing power use during extreme demand periods.