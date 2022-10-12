Casino magnate Steve Wynn persuaded a US judge to dismiss a Justice Department civil lawsuit seeking to force him to register as a foreign agent acting for China when he lobbied the Trump administration several years ago.
The Justice Department claimed Wynn should have registered after the fact for lobbying he did in telling President Donald Trump and others in his administration in 2017 that China wanted the US to extradite Guo Wengui, a wealthy exile who criticized China’s government. US District Judge James Boasberg disagreed.