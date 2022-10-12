 Skip to content
Industries
Legal

Steve Wynn Persuades Judge to Toss US Foreign-Lobbying Case

  • Judge says Wynn’s obligation to register as agent has passed
  • Wynn asked Trump to deny visa-renewal bid by Chinese dissident
Steve Wynn

Steve Wynn

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg
Updated on

Casino magnate Steve Wynn persuaded a US judge to dismiss a Justice Department civil lawsuit seeking to force him to register as a foreign agent acting for China when he lobbied the Trump administration several years ago. 

The Justice Department claimed Wynn should have registered after the fact for lobbying he did in telling President Donald Trump and others in his administration in 2017 that China wanted the US to extradite Guo Wengui, a wealthy exile who criticized China’s government. US District Judge James Boasberg disagreed. 