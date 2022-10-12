Vancouver Seeks to Unleash Builders to Tame Runaway Home Prices

Tucked between snow-capped mountains and the sparkling Pacific, with a mild climate and thriving cultural scene, Vancouver is a perennial contender for North America’s best place to live. It’s also the least affordable.
For 13 years straight, urban consultancy Demographia has named it the continent’s most expensive place for housing. The cost of owning a home in Vancouver, including interest payments on a mortgage, now sits at a staggering 90% of the city’s median income, according to the Royal Bank of Canada. Yet officials and experts couldn’t agree on the cause, let alone a solution.