Nigeria Exploring Restructuring Some Debt, Finance Minister Says

Nigeria is considering restructuring its debt and extending the repayment period of its credit obligations, and appointed consultants to advise the government as it faces a rising debt-service burden, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said.
The government also plans to refinance domestic debt obligations that are due this year and next, while the country’s 20 trillion naira ($45.4 billion) in outstanding borrowings from the central bank will be bundled into government bonds, Ahmed said in a Bloomberg TV interview.