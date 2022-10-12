 Skip to content
Moderna Surges as Merck Ramps Up Collaboration on Cancer Vaccine

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19&nbsp;in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc. rose the most in two months after Merck & Co. said it would exercise an option to work in partnership with the biotech on a messenger RNA cancer vaccine.

Moderna will receive $250 million from Merck in exchange for joint development and future commercialization of the vaccine that’s currently in mid-stage clinical trials, according to a statement from the companies. Moderna rose as much as 13% at the New York market open, its biggest intraday gain since Aug. 3.