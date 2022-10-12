Iran Rights Groups Report Rising Child Death Toll in Protests

A rights group monitoring the protests in Iran said it had confirmed the deaths of at least 201 people since demonstrations started last month, while a charity inside the country said at least 28 children had been killed in the unrest.
Protests have continued to grip many parts of Iran, according to unverified videos shared on social media, despite a deadly crackdown by security forces. Videos shared on social media on Wednesday purportedly showed gatherings in the cities of Shiraz, Sari, Mashhad, Kerman and various neighborhoods in Tehran, including at two universities in the capital. None of the videos can be verified by Bloomberg News.