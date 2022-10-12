Einhorn Says Twitter Is The Biggest Long Bet He’s Made This Year

David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital who was among hedge fund managers wagering on Twitter Inc., said he believes that Elon Musk will go through with his deal to buy the social media company this year.
“It’s pretty much the only sizable long investment we’ve made the entire year because we’ve been very cautious with the bear market,” he said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday. “Investing in something like Twitter, which I think will resolve this year, is good because I should get the cash out to redeploy into the next thing.”