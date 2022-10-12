Airbus Says Energy Costs Are Leading Small Suppliers to Idle Plants

Airbus SE Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said high energy prices are weighing hard on suppliers to its jetliner programs and that some smaller firms are having to idle production.
While the worst of a supplier crunch triggered by shortages of labor and raw materials may be over, the high cost of power has become a pressing issue for players lower down the chain, Faury said Wednesday in comments at the UK Aviation Club. It’s another challenge for the manufacturer at a time when Airbus has been seeking to crank up output.