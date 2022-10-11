What the UK Mortgage Market Turmoil Means If You Plan to Buy a House

On Sept. 23, Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his mini-budget. Before he stood up, the interest rate on the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage was 4.47%, according to data provider Moneyfacts. Since he delivered the speech, rates have climbed sharply, hitting 6.31% on Monday, the highest since the financial crisis of 2008.
What does this mean for homeowners, potential buyers, and house prices? Neil Callanan, London Bureau Chief at Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Economics macroeconomist Niraj Shah and John Stepek, senior Bloomberg Wealth reporter, discussed the outlook with Bloomberg Opinion columnist Therese Raphael live on Twitter Spaces. Here’s a transcript, edited for clarity and length.