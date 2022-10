A Russian analyst who unearthed dubious claims about former President Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia before the 2016 election goes on trial Tuesday on charges he lied to the FBI.

Igor Danchenko was a key source for the so-called Steele dossier. He provided some of the most salacious and unverified details in the report, including claims of a sexual nature that Trump’s critics pounced on to suggest the Russian government might have material to blackmail him.