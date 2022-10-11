Tesla’s Record Sales After Shanghai Upgrade Lead China EV Surge

New-energy vehicle sales in China retained their strong momentum in September, led by record sales from local automaker BYD Co. and US electric-car giant Tesla Inc.
Total NEV sales, which include pure-electric cars and plug-in hybrids, rose 83% from a year earlier to 611,000 units, China Passenger Car Association data released Tuesday show. BYD sold just over 200,000 vehicles for the first time, while Tesla delivered a record 83,135 cars after upgrading production capacity at its Shanghai factory, including 5,522 for overseas markets.