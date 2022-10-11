 Skip to content
Tesla’s Record Sales After Shanghai Upgrade Lead China EV Surge

While Tesla leads the way for foreign carmakers in China’s EV market, other international automakers are starting to give chase and offering a wider product lineup. 

New-energy vehicle sales in China retained their strong momentum in September, led by record sales from local automaker BYD Co. and US electric-car giant Tesla Inc.

Total NEV sales, which include pure-electric cars and plug-in hybrids, rose 83% from a year earlier to 611,000 units, China Passenger Car Association data released Tuesday show. BYD sold just over 200,000 vehicles for the first time, while Tesla delivered a record 83,135 cars after upgrading production capacity at its Shanghai factory, including 5,522 for overseas markets.