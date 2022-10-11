Shell Probes Nigeria Claims of Illegal Pipeline to Ocean Platform

Shell Plc’s Nigerian unit said it is investigating whether an illegal pipeline carried stolen crude to one of the company’s offshore platforms, as authorities in the West African country have alleged.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., said last week a “coordinated security intervention” had uncovered an illegal connection attaching Shell’s Trans-Escravos pipeline to a test line running more than four kilometers out to sea to another facility operated by the oil major.