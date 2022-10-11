RealReal Is Selling Magic: The Gathering Cards—for Nearly $1 Million

The RealReal Inc. has landed a rare consignment haul that stretches the upper price limits of its secondhand marketplace, blasting far past the luxury fashion for which its best known. A six-card collection of Magic: The Gathering cards from the original Power 9 set, considered some of the most powerful cards in the game, are available for a total of $845,000.

Produced in 1993 in limited quantities during its early launch, the listing includes the hotly sought Beta Black Lotus card, which is an artist proof from Christopher Rush, one of the game’s original designers. Valued at $750,000, the card is graded 8 by the RealReal’s authentication provider, Beckett Collectibles. Last year, a Christopher Rush-signed PSA 10 Alpha Set Black Lotus card sold on EBay for $511,100, according to HypeBeast. And there’s been hype across social media about such celebrities as hip-hop rap star Post Malone collecting such cards, much to the dismay of hobbyists.