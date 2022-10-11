 Skip to content
Technology
Checkout

Online Retailers Aren’t on 2022 Holiday Wish Lists

  • Christmas shopping season could take a hit from inflation
  • Both Wayfair and Shopify have collapsed 80% this year
Internet Shopping Leads Recovery in U.K. Consumer Spending
Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Updated on

E-commerce stocks have struggled this year, and plenty of investors are doubtful the holiday shopping season will provide a catalyst to turn things around.

Online retailers such as Wayfair Inc. and Etsy Inc. already are under pressure from the loss of pandemic-era tailwinds and economic weakness weighing on consumer sentiment. Now, some analysts are fretting that high inventories will spur sites to offer big discounts to move merchandise, weighing on earnings at a time when investors are focused on profitability. 