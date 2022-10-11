 Skip to content
NASCAR Fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for Race Manipulation

NASCAR driver Cole Custer holds a baseball before throwing a ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JENNA FRYER)
Charlotte, N.C. (AP) -- NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday.

“Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said of Cole Custer slowing on the backstretch of the final lap to help teammate Chase Briscoe gain the positions needed to advance into the next round of the playoffs.