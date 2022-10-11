Malaysia Stocks, Currency Decline After PM Dissolves Parliament

Malaysia’s stocks and the ringgit weakened after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of parliament on Monday, paving the way for elections this year.
The benchmark KLCI Index dropped 0.7% in a third day of losses as trading resumed after a holiday, mirroring declines in Asia. Electronics company Inari Amerton, Press Metal Aluminium and Top Glove were among the biggest losers on the gauge. The ringgit slid 0.4% versus the dollar, the most among major Southeast Asian currencies.