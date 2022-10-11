 Skip to content
Malaysia’s Export Ban on Live Chicken Will Be Lifted in Phases

  • Government allows exports of 1.8 million live birds per month
  • Ban on whole birds, chicken pieces and chicks still in place
About 98% of Malaysia’s live bird exports go to Singapore, according to the agriculture ministry. 

Malaysia will lift its export restrictions on live commercial broilers in phases starting from Tuesday, according to Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee. 

The Southeast Asian country will allow exports of 1.8 million live birds a month, which is 50% of the total restriction limit that covers 3.6 million birds, Kiandee said in a statement Monday. The curbs were imposed during a wave of food protectionism that swept the world earlier this year, and should bring some relief to import-dependent Singapore.