Malaysia’s Export Ban on Live Chicken Will Be Lifted in Phases

Malaysia will lift its export restrictions on live commercial broilers in phases starting from Tuesday, according to Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee.
The Southeast Asian country will allow exports of 1.8 million live birds a month, which is 50% of the total restriction limit that covers 3.6 million birds, Kiandee said in a statement Monday. The curbs were imposed during a wave of food protectionism that swept the world earlier this year, and should bring some relief to import-dependent Singapore.