LA City Council’s Martinez Takes Leave After Racist Comments Are Aired

Nury Martinez, former president of the Los Angeles City Council, is taking a leave of absence in the wake of racist remarks she made in a leaked audio.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making,” Martinez, who resigned from her role as council president on Monday, said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. She said she’ll focus on having “an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents and community leaders.”