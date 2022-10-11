 Skip to content
LA City Council’s Martinez Takes Leave After Racist Comments Are Aired

She plans ‘honest, heartfelt conversation with family, constituents and community leaders.’

&nbsp;Nury Martinez speaks onstage at the Women's March Foundation's National Day Of Action! The &quot;Bans Off Our Bodies&quot; reproductive rights rally at Los Angeles City Hall on May 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp;(Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

 Nury Martinez speaks onstage at the Women's March Foundation's National Day Of Action! The "Bans Off Our Bodies" reproductive rights rally at Los Angeles City Hall on May 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Photographer: Sarah Morris/Getty Images North America
Nury Martinez, former president of the Los Angeles City Council, is taking a leave of absence in the wake of racist remarks she made in a leaked audio.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making,” Martinez, who resigned from her role as council president on Monday, said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. She said she’ll focus on having “an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents and community leaders.”