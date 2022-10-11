Foreign Funds Dumped Record Amount of Japan Bonds In September

Foreign investors dumped a record amount of Japanese bonds last month amid a global debt rout as major central banks rushed to raise rates to fight inflation.
Overseas funds offloaded 6.39 trillion yen ($43.9 billion) of Japanese bonds in September, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance which is taken to mostly comprise of government debt. As a global bond selloff drove up yields sharply at the time, 10-year JGB yields climbed to the upper limit of the Bank of Japan’s curve control range, spurring additional purchases from the central bank.