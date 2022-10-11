ESG Strategy Too Hot for SEC Is Attracting Fund Bosses in Europe

An ESG strategy that’s too controversial for US regulators and some major ratings companies has been embraced by Fidelity International and other European financial firms as a way to safeguard long-term returns.

Double materiality, whereby an investor doesn’t just screen for the environmental, social or governance risks facing their portfolio, but also measures its ESG impact on the world, isn’t part of a Securities and Exchange Commission proposal on climate-risk disclosure. It’s also not woven into the main ESG ratings provided by firms such as MSCI Inc. But in Europe, the idea is gaining serious traction.