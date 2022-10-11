Banks Turn to Less Lucrative Deals to Cope With M&A Loan Drought

A global dealmaking plunge is forcing the high-grade loan market back to basics and piling more pressure on lenders already saddled with debt from a slate of troubled deals.

The value of global acquisitions has dropped about 29% compared with the same time a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, amid widespread market volatility that’s left firms dealing with soaring interest rates and the effects of inflation. That’s led to a corresponding drop in new business for banks arranging high-grade loans backing deals, with a massive 55% slump in such financing in the US year-to-date compared with the same period in 2021 and a similar plunge in Europe.