Survival Tips for Tech Startups as Funding Dries Up

  • Tech optimism replaced by gloomy outlook at Singapore forums
  • Venture funding has dwindled to lowest level in nine quarters
Tech companies the world over have seen the worst year of their lives amid surging inflation and interest rate hikes.

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
By

For years, becoming a unicorn was the main goal of startups. Now, with venture funding drying up and many young firms’ survival in doubt, another creature is the talk of the town: the cockroach.

Venture capitalists and technology chieftains converged in Singapore in recent weeks to hobnob over a number of high-profile annual conferences, marking the city-state’s grand coming-out-of-Covid party. Yet gone was glamor and talk of blitzscaling, and participants instead focused on the drastic need for conserving cash and a dimming future.