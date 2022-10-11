 Skip to content
Brazil Investors Look Past Vote and See a Rally in the Making

  • UBS, TD Securities, Ashmore are among the Brazil optimists
  • They’re bullish no matter who wins the presidential ballot
A street vendor sells merchandise supporting Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, during the first round of presidential elections in Rio de Janeiro.
A street vendor sells merchandise supporting Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, during the first round of presidential elections in Rio de Janeiro.Photographer: Pedro Prado/Bloomberg

Emerging-market money managers are putting aside the jitters that often precede elections and touting Brazil as a top investment choice regardless of who wins the presidential vote.

UBS Global Wealth Management expects the MSCI Brazil Index to beat its developing-nation benchmark by as much as 15 percentage points over the next 12 to 18 months. TD Securities sees room for the real to strengthen about 7% by the end of next year. Ashmore Group Plc says government bonds are a bargain after getting hit by political volatility. 