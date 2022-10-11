Amgen Climbs After Analyst Says Weight Loss Drug Shows Promise

Amgen Inc. gained the most in seven months after a Wall Street analyst upgraded the pharma company’s stock, citing the potential of its experimental weight-loss drug.

Morgan Stanley analysts led by Matthew Harrison raised their rating on Amgen to overweight from equal-weight, saying in a note Tuesday that AMG133, a drug that showed strong impact on weight after a single dose, is part of a pipeline that gives the company “unappreciated upside.” California-based Amgen gained as much as 7.9% as of 12:17 p.m. in New York, its biggest intraday gain since Feb. 8.