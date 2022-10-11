American Airlines Gains After Lifting Quarterly Sales Expectation

American Airlines Group Inc. climbed after saying it expected to post third-quarter sales above prior guidance, the latest positive sign for the industry after a number of US carriers credited the surprise strength of post-Labor Day leisure travel and an ongoing recovery in business trips.

Revenue in the period is expected to be up about 13% over the same quarter in 2019, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said Tuesday in a regulatory filing. That’s slightly better than the company’s prior outlook of no more than a 12% increase. Pre-tax margin is expected to be 4.5%, exceeding the airline’s guidance for as much as 4%.