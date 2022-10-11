 Skip to content
Business

American Airlines Gains After Lifting Quarterly Sales Expectation

  • Carrier now sees sales up 13% from the same period in 2019
  • Company is expected to report full quarterly results Oct. 20
American is the first of the four largest US airlines to provide an early glimpse at the quarter.

American is the first of the four largest US airlines to provide an early glimpse at the quarter.

Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg
Updated on

American Airlines Group Inc. climbed after saying it expected to post third-quarter sales above prior guidance, the latest positive sign for the industry after a number of US carriers credited the surprise strength of post-Labor Day leisure travel and an ongoing recovery in business trips.

Revenue in the period is expected to be up about 13% over the same quarter in 2019, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said Tuesday in a regulatory filing. That’s slightly better than the company’s prior outlook of no more than a 12% increase. Pre-tax margin is expected to be 4.5%, exceeding the airline’s guidance for as much as 4%. 