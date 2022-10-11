A First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: Photos

With sleek modern design, rich materials, plenty of lounge space, personalized service, and a restaurant with menus designed by a Michelin three-star chef—and after a nearly three-year delay—the first ship of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is ready for its debut. The 298-passenger Evrima will carry its first guests on a seven-night cruise from Barcelona to Nice on Oct. 15.

Stalled construction at Spanish shipyards and pandemic-exacerbated supply chain troubles caused the launch date to be pushed back eight times. While thousands of passengers may have had their early bookings cancelled or delayed, the ship remains one of the most anticipated luxury ships in years, especially among Ritz-Carlton enthusiasts.