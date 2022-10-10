Ukrainian Households Show Hard-to-Explain Optimism as CPI Rises

Ukraine’s annual inflation rate advanced for an eighth month, even as data from the central bank suggest that households see price-growth slowing over the next year despite Russia’s war against the nation.
Consumer prices rose 24.6% in September compared with 23.8% in August, data released by the State Statistics Office on Monday show. The figure is slightly higher than a central bank forecast, while the monetary authority’s most recent available survey showed that Ukrainians see inflation for the 12 months ahead at 15%.