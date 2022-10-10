UK Watchdog Quizzes Banks About Staff WhatsApp Use

The UK’s financial watchdog is asking banks more questions about their staff’s use of private messaging services, as the financial watchdog ups its scrutiny of a habit that’s seen US regulators hand out more than $2 billion in total penalties.
The Financial Conduct Authority has put in information requests to a significant number of global lenders including Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. about the frequency and content of staff exchanges through texting and apps such as WhatsApp, people familiar with the matter said.