Sacred Items in Massachusetts Museum to Be Returned to Sioux

Leola One Feather, left, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, observes as John Willis photographs Native American artifacts on July 19, 2022, at the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts. Overseers of a Massachusetts museum and leaders of the Oglala Sioux Tribe are making a joint announcement Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, about the return of sacred Native American objects believed to have been taken from ancestors massacred at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890.(AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)