Sacred Items in Massachusetts Museum to Be Returned to Sioux

Leola One Feather, left, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, observes as John Willis photographs Native American artifacts on July 19, 2022, at the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts. Overseers of a Massachusetts museum and leaders of the Oglala Sioux Tribe are making a joint announcement Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, about the return of sacred Native American objects believed to have been taken from ancestors massacred at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890.(AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (MARK PRATT)

(AP) -- About 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that have been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century are being returned, museum and tribal officials announced Monday.

The items including weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing — about seven or eight of which are thought to have a direct link to the the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre — are due to be formally handed over during a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 5, Ann Meilus, president of the board at the Founders Museum in Barre, said during a news conference on a day that several people present noted is more commonly being celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day.