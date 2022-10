JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said “serious” headwinds are likely to push the US and global economies into recession by the middle of next year.

“These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the US and the world -- I mean, Europe is already in recession -- and they’re likely to put the US in some kind of recession six to nine months from now,” Dimon said in an interview Monday with CNBC.