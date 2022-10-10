Hertz False-Arrest Claimants Can Sue in State Court, Judge Rules

More than 60 people who have accused Hertz Corp. of having them wrongly arrested won the right to join a lawsuit against the company, dealing another blow to efforts by the rental car giant to keep the allegations bottled up in bankruptcy.
Under a legal standard set by US Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath, the customers can sue for false arrest instead of battling the company in bankruptcy court. With the latest court maneuvers, more than 120 people are actively suing Hertz outside of bankruptcy court, according to an emailed statement by victim advocates.