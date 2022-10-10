 Skip to content
Hertz False-Arrest Claimants Can Sue in State Court, Judge Rules

  • Decision moves more than 60 claims out of bankruptcy
  • Ruling is a blow to Hertz’s strategy to resolve allegations
A Hertz location at the Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky.&nbsp;

Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
More than 60 people who have accused Hertz Corp. of having them wrongly arrested won the right to join a lawsuit against the company, dealing another blow to efforts by the rental car giant to keep the allegations bottled up in bankruptcy.

Under a legal standard set by US Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath, the customers can sue for false arrest instead of battling the company in bankruptcy court. With the latest court maneuvers, more than 120 people are actively suing Hertz outside of bankruptcy court, according to an emailed statement by victim advocates. 