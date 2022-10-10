 Skip to content
Markets

Haidilao Dollar Notes Jump After Firm Says to Buy Back Bonds

By

Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao’s 2026 dollar bonds are indicted higher in early Monday’s trading action as the company announces a plan to buy back as much as $240 million of the notes. 

The firm said in an exchange filing that it is making an offer to purchase the note, which has $539.3 million outstanding, at a price of $848 per $1,000 principal amount. Following the announcement, the 2.15% bond due 2026 are indicated up 3.1 cents to 83.2 cents on the dollar, the biggest daily jump in more than a month, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The bond price has been under pressure for the most part of this year and once fell below 75 cents on the dollar. 