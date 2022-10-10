Haidilao Dollar Notes Jump After Firm Says to Buy Back Bonds

Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao’s 2026 dollar bonds are indicted higher in early Monday’s trading action as the company announces a plan to buy back as much as $240 million of the notes.
The firm said in an exchange filing that it is making an offer to purchase the note, which has $539.3 million outstanding, at a price of $848 per $1,000 principal amount. Following the announcement, the 2.15% bond due 2026 are indicated up 3.1 cents to 83.2 cents on the dollar, the biggest daily jump in more than a month, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The bond price has been under pressure for the most part of this year and once fell below 75 cents on the dollar.