Germany Won’t Rule Out Foreign Country Role in Rail Sabotage

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said he can’t rule out involvement of foreign countries in what he called an act of sabotage that halted train services across northern Germany on Oct. 8, highlighting the government’s sense of alert to protect crucial infrastructure.
“We have increased vigilance since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, because we know that infrastructures have become an increased target,” Wissing told German public broadcaster ARD on Monday. He didn’t name any countries or particular groups that might be to blame for the act.