Aiding Ukraine Should Boost Schengen Bid, Romanian Official Says

The European Union should show solidarity with Romania and end its decade-long wait to enter the visa-free Schengen area after the Balkan nation played a crucial part in helping Ukraine export grain during Russia’s invasion, a top official said.
Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Romania’s largest governing coalition party and speaker of parliament, said his nation fulfills all the conditions required to enter the 26-nation Schengen area, which stretches from the Arctic Circle in Finland to the Mediterranean in the south.