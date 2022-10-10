‘Fragile Liquidity’ in Bond Market Could Threaten Fed’s QT Plans

The unwind of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is running at its maximum capacity, though just how long it could go depends on whether global bond markets can continue to function without incident.
Goldman Sachs strategists say any volatility shock will lead to further deterioration in market liquidity, something that global central banks are unlikely to tolerate. Supply of liquidity has been poor, they note, with top-of-book market depth in several places close to its worst levels in five years.