Sturgeon: Government Should Be ‘Clamouring’ for Indyref2 If Confident of Win

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine "Bloomberg Businessweek".
Experts believe that the future of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace will be about creating habits that help mitigate some of our most basic unconscious biases. And getting there requires some uncomfortable conversations.
The Gold Market’s Great Migration Sends Bullion Rushing East
Italy’s Bonds Come Under the Spotlight After UK Budget Fiasco
China Services Activity Drops as Covid Lockdowns Curb Spending
Sugarcane Billionaire Ometto Plows Into Mining With Vale Bet
Starbucks Illegally Fired Michigan Worker Over Union Activism, Labor Board Judge Rules
Minecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First Time
‘Plot Twist!’: Musk’s Deal for Twitter Lurches Toward a Close
Meituan Said to Mull First Global Push as China Growth Slows
Ramaphosa Says Protest on Game-Farm Robbery Lodged Too Late
Israeli Troops Hunt for Shooter in Deadly Jerusalem Attack
Buy Short-Term Quality Bonds as Stocks Fall, Pimco’s Browne Says
Portugal Unveils Digital Nomad Visa to Lure Remote Workers
Verstappen Takes Second Drivers' Title With Japanese GP Win
Fans With UK Football Banning Orders Must Surrender Passports Before World Cup
Oil Production Cut Could Be 10% Real, 90% Illusion
How the War in Ukraine Changed American Attitudes to Foreign Policy
Why Biden Is Trailing Public Opinion on Marijuana Policy
Hackers Target Eager Homebuyers With a Dumb Scam That Keeps Working
Adidas Seeks New Boss to Bring Buzz to Brand and Bottom Line
The China Bubble Is Losing Air But Won’t Burst
Tribal Nations Demand Repeal of Oklahoma’s Anti-CRT Law
How Pakistan’s Flood Crisis Bends Climate Talks Towards Reparations
Australia Polluters to Wait Years for Overseas Credits, AFR Says
How Finland Put Traffic Crashes on Ice
NY Ban on Guns in Times Square, Other Public Places Is Ruled Unconstitutional
What Can the World Learn From 100 Resilient Cities?
Hackers Feast on Crypto Weak Link and Even Binance Isn’t Spared
Bitcoin Drops as Strong Jobs Data Seen Keeping Fed on Rate-Hike Path
Binance May Spend Over $1 Billion This Year on Deals, CZ Says
A march for Scottish independence in Glasgow.
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.
The UK Government should be "clamouring" for another vote on Scottish independence if it is confident of winning, Nicola Sturgeon has said.