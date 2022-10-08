Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign in Disarray After Firing, New Abortion Report

Herschel Walker’s Georgia Senate campaign plunged deeper into turmoil Friday, with the firing of his political director and an accusation that he asked a woman to have a second abortion, imperiling Republican efforts to recover a vaunted seat and a majority in the upper chamber.
The cascade of disruptions illustrated the extraordinary public airing of dismay in Walker’s candidacy outlined by Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan in an opinion column published Thursday by CNN that the Republican Party has only itself to blame for betting on Walker as its choice to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in a state long regarded as a GOP bastion.