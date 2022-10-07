UN Blocks US-Proposed Debate on Xinjiang, Showing China’s Clout

The United Nations voted to strike down a debate on China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang just weeks after publishing a damning report on the topic, in a display of Beijing’s ability to block US influence on the world stage through alliances in the Global South.
The US-proposed draft resolution at the UN’s Human Rights Council meeting was narrowly rejected Thursday in Geneva, with 19 countries -- including China -- voting against it. Seventeen were in favor, while 11 abstained. Among those backing China -- a powerful permanent Security Council member -- were Muslim-majority nations that have also been benefactors of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.