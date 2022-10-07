Transnet Declares Force Majeure for Third Time in 15 Months

South Africa’s state-owned ports and freight rail operator declared force majeure on the same day that strike action began, the third time Transnet SOC Ltd. has taken this drastic step since July last year.
“At this time, we anticipate that portions of our operations will be scaled down,” Transnet said in a statement. “Transnet Port Terminals is open to having consultations with customers who are willing to engage with our executive team to find practical means aimed at overcoming the effect of this force majeure event.”