Taiwan Insurers Seek Exemption From Stockholding Disclosure

At least two Taiwan life insurers and the island’s Labor Pension Fund plan to push for less strict disclosure requirements from regulators on publicly traded companies to avoid possible market volatility once new rules are introduced, people familiar with the matter said.
At least two major Taiwan insurers will ask the Life Insurance Association to seek the exclusion on behalf of its members, or to be allowed a longer reporting period once the law is passed, the people said, declining to be named as they are not authorized to speak publicly.