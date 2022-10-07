Sugarcane Billionaire Ometto Plows Into Mining With Vale Bet

Cosan SA, the conglomerate controlled by Brazilian billionaire Rubens Ometto, is amping up its mining bet, becoming a key minority shareholder in the world’s second-largest iron-ore producer.
Cosan, which has operations ranging from fuel to logistics, scooped up about 5% of Vale SA’s voting stock and is seeking permission from Brazil’s antitrust watchdog to boost the stake to as much as 6.5%, according to a company statement. All told, it would mean purchasing about 23 billion reais ($4.4 billion) in Vale stock based on current prices.