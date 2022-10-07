The last anchor to the world of rock-bottom interest rates is stubbornly refusing to lift, but that’s not stopping strategists from warning of the shock to global markets when the Bank of Japan finally decides to tighten policy.
A BOJ policy tweak would bolster the yen and deal a sizeable blow to bond markets where Japanese investors have significant holdings, namely Australia, France and the US, according to UBS Group AG. For the Swiss bank, a more extreme -- though unlikely -- yield-curve control abandonment would send Japan’s stocks into a bear market and may lop 10% off US and European shares.