 Skip to content
Markets

RBA Sees Rising Financial Stability Risks on Higher Rates, CPI

By

Australia’s financial stability risks have increased over recent months and some households and businesses are already facing “more challenging conditions” as interest rates rise and inflation accelerates, the Reserve Bank said.

“Household income growth has not kept pace with inflation,” the RBA said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Review released in Sydney Friday. “This has left households with less capacity to meet their rising housing costs -- loan payments or rent -- while maintaining their consumption and rate of saving.”