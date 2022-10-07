 Skip to content
Ian Death Toll in US Hits 100 Spanning Three States

  • Ian is third most deadly hurricane to hit mainland in a decade
  • Ian trails Irma and Sandy in US mainland hurricane deaths
A resident walks inside her damaged house following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida,&nbsp;on&nbsp;Oct. 5.&nbsp;

Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

The US death toll from Ian reached 100 on Friday, making it the third most deadly hurricane on the mainland in a decade. 

The number of people who perished across three states battered by the hurricane continued to climb nine days after Ian made landfall in the US. In Florida, 94 people have died, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. In North Carolina, there have been five deaths, according to the governor’s office. Virginia reported one storm-related death in the western region of the state, according to the state’s health department.