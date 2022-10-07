Colombia’s Dollar Bonds Dip as Ocampo Fails to Reassure Traders

Colombia’s dollar bonds fell, nearing all-time lows, as investors remain concerned about a tax on capital outflows even as Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo ruled out the idea.
The yield on the nation’s dollar-denominated notes due 2045 jumped 23 basis points to 9.1% on Friday as prices fell to 60.7 cents on the dollar, near the record low reached a week ago. The nation’s five-year credit default swap spread rose 16 basis points to 332 -- that’s about 35 basis points above the cost of insuring debt from Brazil, which is rated two notches below Colombia.