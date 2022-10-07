Blanchett And Field Grapple With Power, Process in 'Tár'

(AP) -- Cate Blanchett has heard the line before. “I wrote this part for you" is a director-actor pickup line, she said. It is not usually to be believed.

But what she didn’t know when Todd Field sent her his script for “Tár,” a modern-day parable about an extraordinary conductor and composer at the height of her career whose status begins to crumble amid misconduct allegations, was that he wouldn’t have done it without her. The production company and distributor Focus Features didn’t know this either. And he was dragging his feet a bit in sending it off to Blanchett. Not only would it be his first film in over 15 years, but it was the first wholly original screenplay he’d written since 1995. It was, he said, a scary moment.