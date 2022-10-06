US Approves Proposed $3 Billion Raytheon Missile Sale to Kuwait

The State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale to Kuwait of surface-to-air missiles and other equipment built mainly by Raytheon Technologies Corp., a deal valued at about $3 billion that the US says would help secure energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf.

The proposed sale of a medium-range National Surface-to-Air Missile System -- along with radars, dozens of missiles and support for repairs, engineering and logistics -- was requested by Kuwait, and will help the country “defend itself against regional malign actors and improve interoperability with systems operated by US forces and other Gulf countries,” the State Department said in a statement.