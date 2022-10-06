 Skip to content
Pursuits

A 1,000-Piece Contemporary Art Collection Is Coming to Auction

Acquired over decades by Sherry and Joel Mallin, the work will be sold by Sotheby’s over the course of several years.

The contents of Sherry and Joel Mallin’s Westchester “art barn”&nbsp;will be sold at auction.

Source: Sotheby's

Just a months after putting their Westchester sculpture park on the market, top art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin have announced that they’re selling nearly all of their thousand-plus-piece art collection. “We’re basically selling everything,” says Joel in an interview. “It eliminates, to some extent, worrying: ‘Should we sell this one or that one?’”

The art—by volume, one of the largest collections to go to auction—will be sold at Sotheby’s with an overall estimate exceeding $50 million. The pieces will be spread across multiple auctions in London and New York this year; further sales, including a dedicated auction of monumental sculptures, will take place in 2023 and 2024.